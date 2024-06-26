Mart entries are running 20% lower in many marts for the time of year. \ Clive Wasson

Lamb quotes for Thursday are on average 20c/kg lower week on week, with plants working off an opening quote of €8.20/kg.

The reduction in price was variable, with some plants moving to pull price at the end of last week, while others initially held prices before reducing this week.

Factory agents were also circulating threats of further cuts midweek but tight lamb supplies have curtailed this move, at least for the short term.

Last week, the kill was recorded at just over 47,000 head, some 15% to 20% lower for the time of year, while many mart managers are reporting entries at their lowest level for year.

Reduced ewe numbers and challenging weather are being cited as the drivers of the supply drop.