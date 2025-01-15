The market for cull ewes should be considered, as there is substantial differences in potential returns.

Marketing cull ewes

There has been significant movement in the cull ewe trade over the last week, with a couple of plants increasing quotes by 50c/kg. There is now a differential of 50c/kg between the highest and lowest quote, equating to €17 to €20 per head on a 35kg to 40kg carcase.

There is also some variation in the carcase weight limits being imposed, ranging from 43kg to 46kg in the main with some plants willing to negotiate extra weight allowances as an enticement to close deals for heavy carcase ewes.

With such significant differences and a vibrant live trade, it is worthwhile gauging the type of ewe on hand and considering the best outlet to maximise returns.

Where circumstances allow, there is also a financial return from feeding ewes which are not in optimum condition for sale, with the trade supported by firm demand and tight supplies.

Important dates

There have been some queries from farmers finishing lambs or operating early lambing production systems as to the important religious dates which have an impact on market demand in the coming months.

The Islamic festival of Ramadan takes place from 28 February to 31 March, with the strongest demand at the start and end of the festival. Easter Sunday falls approximately three weeks later on 20 April, while the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha takes place in 2025 from 6 to 10 June.

Given the tightness in supplies which are predicted, it is likely that demand will be supported for a period following the spring religious festivals.

Abortion investigations

Issues with the supply of vaccines for abortion causing agents have unfortunately left some sheep in flocks unprotected. Any incidence of abortion should be treated with caution, and alarm bells should sound if the incidence rate rises above 2% to 3%.

The best chances of receiving an accurate diagnosis on the cause of abortion is where foetal membranes are included where possible with the foetus, and submission to the lab is swift. Remember, the submission of samples must be organised through your vet.

While there is little that can be done in the face of toxoplasmosis, there may be an opportunity to reduce issues with enzootic or chlamydial abortion where your vet secures a diagnosis and recommends targeted antibiotic treatment.

It is also worth noting that there are more reports this year of some early lambing flocks experiencing lambs born with Schmallenberg virus-type deformities. As such, it is advisable to be on guard and possibly intervene where ewes appear to be having issues delivering lambs.

Dates for diary

The Teagasc lowland sheep conferences take place on Tuesday 28 January in the Ard Rí House Hotel, Tuam, Co Galway and on Thursday 30 January in the Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co Meath. Both events take place at 7pm.

The hill sheep conference takes place on Wednesday 19 February at 7pm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Topics in the lowland conferences include low stress handling for the shepherd and sheep, findings from the thin ewe scheme, are we paying enough attention to ewe body condition and the importance of such, botanically diverse swards – enhancing the environmental sustainability of sheep production systems and a demonstration of the Department’s sheep app to notify farm-to-farm movements.