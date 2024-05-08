Mart sale entries continue to be boosted by farmers looking to take advantage of keen competition between buyers.

Mart managers report that factory agents are keen for sheep, which is not surprising given the fall-off in throughput in recent weeks, but add that they are more cautious in their purchasing behaviour.

There is more variability in prices recorded as a result of the quality of hoggets in particular being more mixed.

The general run of prices paid for fleshed hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg is in the region of €190 to €205.

Farmer interest in good-quality ewe hoggets weighing upwards of 55kg to 60kg is pushing returns in certain sales to €220 and higher.

Mixed-quality hoggets lacking condition and weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from €165 to €185, with finishers also more cautious in what they are willing to pay.

The spring lamb trade has steadied, but, again, there is a significant differential in prices paid for young tight-woolled lambs and aged lambs.

The general run of prices reported for fleshed lambs weighing 47kg to 50kg is in the region of €195 to €205.

Excellent-quality lots and heavier quality lambs are trading to €210 to €215, with isolated sales reaching €220 where butchers are active.

The likely slaughter performance has an even greater effect on prices for light lambs.

Fleshed lots weighing 45kg to 46kg range from €180 to €195, with top-quality lots again reaching and exceeding €200/head, while lambs weighing 43kg to 44kg range on average from €175 to €188.

The trade for cull ewes is solid, with the best-quality well-fleshed cull ewes continuing to sell from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg and easing back to €2/kg for average-quality fleshed ewes.

Crossbred and hill types range from €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg for good-quality heavier-carcase ewes, while lighter lots range back to €1.30/kg to €1.60/kg.

Ewes lacking significant flesh cover are selling back to €1/kg and less in a small number of cases.

Ewes with lambs at foot are unchanged, ranging anywhere from €130 to €270 for single-lamb lots and from €200 to €300 for twin-lamb outfits with older ewes and to in excess of €350 for younger ewes and quality lambs.