With an increase in grass growth and more flush supplies on farms, store lamb buyers have been more active over the last week in seeking out numbers, which has coincided well with weaned lambs from mid-season flocks beginning to hit marts in numbers now.

Lowland lambs are averaging from €2.94/kg to €3.10/kg, with batches of top-quality well-presented lowland lambs selling to €3.20/kg and higher.

Finished lamb prices have remained largely unchanged in price, with €1/head to €3/head more being paid by agents where lamb numbers are tight.

Fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are selling from €155 to €165 in the main, with a selection of superior-quality lots topping the €170 mark and selling to as high as €180 for small numbers in marts that have a vibrant butcher trade.

Lambs with poorer kill-out percentage are being hit with a €10/head price cut in marts in general, despite having the weight, with some factories reporting kill-out percentages as low as 40%.

Lighter finished or forward-type stores weighing 44kg to 46kg range from €140 to €150, falling back as low as €130 for poorly-fleshed lots and rising over the €150 mark for top-quality lots, showing the effect that fleshing has on price at the minute.

Cull ewes

The ewe trade remains hot as ever. Heavier-quality ewes are trading on average from €1.90/kg to €2.05/kg, with certain lots topping €2.10/kg to €2.20/kg.

Factory agents are also displaying a greater appetite and, in general, this is for lighter ewes.

Prices here remain at a range of €1.90/kg to upwards of €2/kg for quality medium-weight lowland-type ewes, with crossbreds from €1.70/kg to €2/kg.

Ewes with an average cover of flesh and fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are selling from €1.55/kg to €1.70/kg for heavier types and back to €1.30/kg for lighter lots.

Some exceptional ewes over 90kg with good kill-out potential are seeing prices over €2.20/kg being paid, where exporters and factory agents have been competing against each other, but this is the exception rather than the norm.