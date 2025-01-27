Hogget quotes have been hit with a further price cut, with factories reducing base quotes by 20c/kg.

The majority of plants are quoting a base price of €8.70/kg plus their respective quality assurance (QA) payment, ranging from 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

The cut in price leaves many producers dropping below the €9/kg mark in negotiations, while top group prices and prices paid to regular sellers are in the region of €9/kg or slightly higher in cases.

Plants are blaming more challenging market conditions for this week’s and last week’s price reductions and are citing resistance to higher prices in key markets and lower demand.

Power issues

A number of plants including Irish Country Meats and Kildare Chilling are not killing on Tuesday, while Kepak Athleague are facing power supply issues and prioritised their cattle kill on Monday.

Ewe quotes, in contrast, remain steady in the region of €4.70/kg to €5/kg, with top-quality ewes capable of exceeding the €5/kg mark.

The trade for ewes is being helped by supplies remaining relatively tight, with agents remaining active in direct farm sales and also in sourcing ewes through marts.

Mart trade

Mart sales on Monday have been small, with the aftermath of storm Éowyn curtailing throughput and also witnessing a number of sales being cancelled.

Athenry Mart in Co Galway reported on an entry of just 200 hoggets and 60 cull ewes.

Mart manager Padraic Fahy said that despite the storm disruption, lamb prices held their own, averaging above €4/kg or slightly higher, with fleshed lots to €4.20/kg.