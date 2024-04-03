The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Dawn Meats personnel moved into Kildare Chilling this week, completing an acquisition which has been in the works for several years.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) cleared the proposed acquisition of Kildare Chilling by Dawn Meats Ireland in September 2023, but there has been no visible sign of the Dawn’s plant acquisition until this week.
The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Dawn Meats personnel moved into Kildare Chilling this week, completing an acquisition which has been in the works for several years.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) cleared the proposed acquisition of Kildare Chilling by Dawn Meats Ireland in September 2023, but there has been no visible sign of the Dawn’s plant acquisition until this week.
SHARING OPTIONS: