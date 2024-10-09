Importing the disease through infected animals, semen or embryos is one of most likely pathways for bluetongue finding its way to Ireland. \ Claire Nash

Farmers have been told not to import sheep, semen or embryos, to reduce the risk of the bluetongue virus landing on Ireland’s shores.

The warning came from the Department of Agriculture’s senior superintending veterinary inspector for animal welfare Dr Eoin Ryan, who outlined the devastation the virus has wreaked on the continent’s flocks and herds over the past year. Ryan cautioned farmers against purchasing sheep from overseas, even from areas assigned a bluetongue-free status when speaking at Sheep Expo 2024 on Wednesday.

Some recent outbreaks in Europe were linked to livestock movements from areas considered free of the disease, but where it had actually been circulating undetected at the time of the movement.

He outlined the severity of the disease in the Netherlands, where there were around 55,000 sheep deaths in 5,000 flocks in just four months. Ryan likened the introduction of the disease to a wildfire, which can be contained if detected at an early stage.

He urged all farmers to immediately report suspected cases before the virus has a chance to spread, if symptoms including swollen tongues, lameness, abortions and swelling around eyes are found.

Significant losses

“If it reaches Ireland, to be blunt, we can expect significant losses in the sheep sector if we don’t manage to control it very quickly at the start.

“The first we can do is to try and keep it out and that is what we are doing at the moment. I thought it would be better to be blunt rather than be dancing around it – don’t import sheep, don’t import semen or embryos.”

Those who import sheep which test positive will not be eligible for compensation for the imported animal or for any other losses, he said.