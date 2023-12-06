The 10c/kg cut to lamb price experienced last week has been quickly reversed with base quotes rising by 10c/kg this week. The upward movement was influenced by a significant tightening in numbers with last week’s kill falling by almost 4,000 head.

Base quotes now range from €6.35/kg to €6.50/kg with opening quotes for quality-assured lambs ranging from €6.55/kg to €6.60/kg. Farmers trading through groups or sellers with greater negotiating power are securing returns at the higher end of the market from €6.70/kg to upwards of €6.80/kg. Prices are trending 5c/kg to 10c/kg above the corresponding period in 2022.

There has also been positive movement on carcase weight with the two ICM plants increasing paid carcase weight limits by 0.5kg to 23kg. Prices in Northern Ireland are also firmer to the tune of 5p/kg to 10p/kg with top prices recorded from £5.40/kg to in excess of £5.50/kg (€6.30/kg to €6.42/kg).