The INHFA has said that a 'scattered' approach to dog control has impacted the number of attacks on livestock. / Jack Caffrey

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said that government formation talks pose the “ideal opportunity” to tighten up a previously weak system of controls and penalties for irresponsible dog owners.

“The inability to deliver the necessary change is a result of a very scattered approach in relation to dog control,” the INHFA’s vice president John Joe Fitzgerald stated.

Fitzgerald’s comment was in reference to the responsibility for dog licensing falling to the Department of Rural Affairs, but microchipping being a competence of the Department of Agriculture.

It is also county councils which employ dog wardens through the Department of Housing.

The INHFA deputy leader claimed that these divisions have led to a “complete abdication of responsibilities by the powers that be, resulting in no control on dogs and no penalties for irresponsible dog owners”.

Fitzgerald called for these responsibilities to be wrapped into the control of a single department during the formation of the new Government, ideally the Department of Agriculture.

“By having everything under one department there is an opportunity to cross reference what dogs are licensed and what dogs are microchipped, while also ensuring the resources are there to follow dog owners that have done neither and obviously dog owners that have failed to exercise proper dog control.”

He also said that this amalgamation of powers should be accompanied by a nationwide media campaign aimed at increasing the public’s awareness of the consequences of not complying with dog control laws.

Fitzgerald appealed to dog owners “to do the right thing” and ensure their dogs remain under control at all times.