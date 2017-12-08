Sign in to your account
code
Snow drift warning for the weekend

By on
An orange weather warning is in place for the coming days.
An orange weather warning is in place for the coming days.

Met Eireann has issued a fresh weather warning for snow and ice in the northern and western counties of Ireland.

Significant snowfalls are expected on Saturday night and into Sunday in Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Accumulations of 4cm to 8cm of snow are expected widely, with higher falls of snow possible.

Drifts

Met Eireann is warning about drifting snow locally at times too, with brisk winds.

Farmers and all members of the public are warned to be wary of slippery paths and treacherous roads due to snow accumulation and ice.

The orange weather warning is in place until Sunday night.

Low temperatures

All of Ireland has been issued with a yellow warning for low temperatures.

Met Eireann is warning of sharp to severe frost and icy stretches, as temperatures fall back to between zero and -4°C.

It will be coldest inland and across the north and east.

Read more

Feeding in the freezing cold and frost

In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland

