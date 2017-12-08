Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland

By on
Love snow? Then you’re going to love this snapshot of Ireland’s farms this morning.
Love snow? Then you’re going to love this snapshot of Ireland’s farms this morning.

Farmers across the northern half of the country woke up to snow-covered fields today.

Here's a look at what greeted farmers and their animals following overnight snow fall.

In Co Meath, more than an inch of snow fell around Oldcastle.

Snow-covered silage bales in Oldcastle.

Frozen water troughs won't thaw out for some time.

Cattle dealer David Clarke’s farm on the Hill of Uisneach, Co Westmeath, is covered by a carpet of something his heifers have never seen before.

This little girl on Maperath Farm, Kells, Co Meath, is just as amazed:

The garden county of Wicklow is also covered, as Ellen Govern O’Neill’s tweet shows:

Further north in Co Donegal, Mount Errigal resembles a scene from Game of Thrones:

Snow fell heavily throughout the night in Lettekenny:

Have you got snow on your farm? Send us your photos to news@farmersjournal.ie, to Irish Farmers Journal on Facebook or tweet us @farmersjournal

More in News
Delivery of NI’s Rural Development Programme called ‘pathetic’ and ‘abysmal’
Northern Ireland
Delivery of NI’s Rural Development Programme called ‘pathetic’ and ‘abysmal’
By Peter McCann on 08 December 2017
24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
News
24 HOUR FLASH SALE: One year digital membership and a FARMBOX for €99!
By Farmers Journal on 08 December 2017
Man injured in accident at McHale plant
News
Man injured in accident at McHale plant
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Weekend weather: snow and icy weather to remain for coming days
News
Weekend weather: snow and icy weather to remain for coming days
By Caitríona Morrissey on 08 December 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: snow, ploughing and a Brexit deal
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
Up to 8cm of snow forecast over next two days
News
Up to 8cm of snow forecast over next two days
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad
Easy wire puller
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
View ad

Place ad