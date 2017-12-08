In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland

Love snow? Then you’re going to love this snapshot of Ireland’s farms this morning.

Farmers across the northern half of the country woke up to snow-covered fields today.

Here's a look at what greeted farmers and their animals following overnight snow fall.

In Co Meath, more than an inch of snow fell around Oldcastle.

Snow-covered silage bales in Oldcastle.

Frozen water troughs won't thaw out for some time.

Cattle dealer David Clarke’s farm on the Hill of Uisneach, Co Westmeath, is covered by a carpet of something his heifers have never seen before.

Plenty of #snow here on the Hill of Uisneach this

morning.

The weanling heifers are wondering where there #grass has gone.#weather #farming pic.twitter.com/83kjA3ehHc — David Clarke (@DavidClivestock) December 8, 2017

This little girl on Maperath Farm, Kells, Co Meath, is just as amazed:

The garden county of Wicklow is also covered, as Ellen Govern O’Neill’s tweet shows:

Further north in Co Donegal, Mount Errigal resembles a scene from Game of Thrones:

Snow fell heavily throughout the night in Lettekenny:

Sneachta ag titim i Leitir Ceanainn faoi láthair @AimsirTG4 pic.twitter.com/R0AnL9Ye7X — Seán Ó Corráin (@LeitirSean) December 7, 2017

Have you got snow on your farm? Send us your photos to news@farmersjournal.ie, to Irish Farmers Journal on Facebook or tweet us @farmersjournal