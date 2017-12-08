In pictures: snowy scenes on farms across Ireland
Farmers across the northern half of the country woke up to snow-covered fields today.
Here's a look at what greeted farmers and their animals following overnight snow fall.
In Co Meath, more than an inch of snow fell around Oldcastle.
Snow-covered silage bales in Oldcastle.
Frozen water troughs won't thaw out for some time.
#Weatherupdate from Oldcastle, Co Meath: it’s cold. pic.twitter.com/oDGu7dawO0— Thomas Hubert (@tom_hubert) December 8, 2017
Cattle dealer David Clarke’s farm on the Hill of Uisneach, Co Westmeath, is covered by a carpet of something his heifers have never seen before.
Plenty of #snow here on the Hill of Uisneach this— David Clarke (@DavidClivestock) December 8, 2017
morning.
The weanling heifers are wondering where there #grass has gone.#weather #farming pic.twitter.com/83kjA3ehHc
This little girl on Maperath Farm, Kells, Co Meath, is just as amazed:
The excitement on the discovery of snow.....#christmas @Maperath_farm pic.twitter.com/esCMCvmPDP— Olivia Duff (@olivia_duff) December 8, 2017
The garden county of Wicklow is also covered, as Ellen Govern O’Neill’s tweet shows:
Sneachta pic.twitter.com/pR7ByBqPmf— Ellen Govern O'Neill (@BeingAFarmWife) December 8, 2017
Further north in Co Donegal, Mount Errigal resembles a scene from Game of Thrones:
Maidin mhaith ó an Earagail bán ?? @HiIreland @govisitdonegal @barrabest @deric_hartigan @JoannaDonnellyL #ExploreErrigal #Dunlewey #Donegal #Sneachta #SnowWatch #nofilter pic.twitter.com/6jvpIR1WYX— Errigal Hostel (@Errigal_Hostel) December 8, 2017
Snow fell heavily throughout the night in Lettekenny:
Sneachta ag titim i Leitir Ceanainn faoi láthair @AimsirTG4 pic.twitter.com/R0AnL9Ye7X— Seán Ó Corráin (@LeitirSean) December 7, 2017
Have you got snow on your farm? Send us your photos to news@farmersjournal.ie, to Irish Farmers Journal on Facebook or tweet us @farmersjournal