Research by Teagasc has shown that the excretion of nitrates is lower when the crude protein of concentrate feed is reduced.

However, feeding lower protein concentrates often poses a challenge to maintaining milk production due to amino acid deficiencies.

To optimise the utilisation of nitrogen and maintain milk production while reducing the protein content of the feed, there are several factors to consider.

Enhancing the protein quality of feed and stimulating microbial protein synthesis in the rumen are both important influences to ensure a sufficient supply of amino acids when lowering the crude protein content of concentrate feed.

Crina® Protect is a phytogenic feed supplement that optimises the rumen microbe population to boost the proportion of high-quality bypass protein and energy production in propionate.

Rumen pH is also higher when Crina® Protect is included in the ration, reducing the risk of acidosis and promoting rumen health.

A recent European study, published in January 2024, shows that cows fed with Crina® Protect can improve nitrogen use efficiency by 5%.

Milk nitrogen efficiency rose from 33.5% to 35.2% for cows that received the additive (Figure 1). Milk production improved by 1.1kg per head per day compared with cows fed a low-protein diet without Crina Protect.

Figure 1. Crina® Protect improves milk nitrogen efficiency in a low-protein diet (p>0.05)

Because the same amount of feed was converted into a higher milk yield, this means that feed conversion efficiency was improved by 6% (Figure 2). Milk protein and milk protein yield were both increased by 3% with supplementation.

Figure 2. Crina® Protect improves feed efficiency in a low-protein diet (p>0.05)

Importantly, when considering the energy status of dairy cows, there was no change in body condition score or weight in the study.

As a result of the improved energy balance when feeding Crina® Protect to cows in early lactation, the impact of negative energy balance is reduced. Research in Ireland has shown that when the body condition score falls during the breeding season, fertility is significantly reduced.

Crina® Protect therefore offers a positive opportunity to increase nitrogen utilisation, feed efficiency and milk income.

