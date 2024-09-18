Tomas O'Reilly Volac Milk Replacers Ireland ltd with Co. Meath farmer Stephen Lawlor.

The Lawlors keep all their replacements while selling off their excess heifers.

“We supply milk all year,” said Stephen. “Calving runs from August through to May, with replacement heifers calving down at 24 months, so we’re kept busy.

"We had four Lely robots installed 18 months ago to help improve efficiencies on the farm and they’ve made a huge difference. It’s freed up our time a little more and we’re very happy to have gone down the robotic route.”

All livestock are reared on-farm through computerised feeding. Meanwhile, all calves are reared to weaning and, thereafter, beef calves are sold.

“We use heat detection tags on the herd for ease of management, while AI is also used when it comes to Holstein dairy bulls."

The Lawlors have been using Volac Milk Replacers’ AAA Golden Maverick® for the past five years and they’re very satisfied customers.

“We’re supplied by Drummonds of Navan, a great local business that’s always been a pleasure to deal with,” said Stephen.

“We’re delighted with how well AAA Golden Maverick® works in terms of mixability, quality and for the higher fat, which works well on our type of Holstein calf.

"It’s a very reliable, high-quality feed, which is designed to maintain a healthy and vigorous calf. It’s packed with essential vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre and other nutrients, which are formulated to keep our stock in great condition.”

Out with the herd in Brownstown, County Meath.

Volac Milk Replacers’ AAA Golden Maverick® provides:

Tried and trusted performance.

23% protein and 20% fat.

A formulation which drives excellent growth.

Imunopro®: a nutritious bioactive complex.

Its levels of immunoglobulins and lactoferrin play a vital role in both the development of the calf’s immune system and in gut development.

The Gardion® package of essential vitamins and trace elements, which contributes to overall calf well-being.

Energy: 15.2Mj ME at a feed rate of 750g/day.

What to do when using Volac Milk Replacers’ AAA Golden Maverick®

For a concentration of 12.5% solids, mix 125g of AAA Golden Maverick® powder to 875ml of water to make up one litre of mixed milk. Using a full litre of water will lead to a lower concentration of 11.1%, meaning you won’t be feeding enough milk solids. Take half the water (below 40°C) and add all the powder. Then whisk it until it’s smooth, add the remaining water and whisk again.

When using a new batch of milk replacer, always check the weight of the scoop of powder and then recalibrate your machine to ensure that the correct concentration of milk is being fed.

During cold spells, farmers should increase the amount of powder fed daily to calves, according to Drummonds of Navan, “either by concentration or volume of milk. Aim to feed an additional 100g of milk solids per 10°C drop below thermoneutral temperature (10-20°C)”.

Water used to mix milk replacer should always be below 45°C: otherwise, you’ll damage those proteins which are essential to calf performance. Milk should also be fed at a consistent temperature of between 37°C and 39°C – this consistency helps to ensure a good oesophageal groove closure which channels milk into the ruminant digestive system (abomasum).

It’s also important to be consistent when mixing, so ensure you’re correctly using scales to accurately weigh the milk powder.

“AAA Golden Maverick® is a top-class product,” concluded Stephen Lawlor. “It’s our milk replacer of choice and keeps our herd healthy and vigorous.”

Thanks to Volac Milk Replacers AAA Golden Maverick®, farmers can be assured that their animals are getting the very best nutrition.

