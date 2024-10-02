Bernard Cummins and Robert Power of O'Shea Farms harvesting 55 acres of rooster potatoes with Tom Doherty near Cahir, Co Tipperary for long term storage. \ Odhran Ducie

Weather

The weather has been mixed for harvesting, baling or planting. Heavy rain and showery weather is breaking up opportunities to get out to fields. Some farmers have straw to bale, while others are eager to plant before more heavy rain comes.

It is still early, and ideally winter barley would only be going in in early to mid-October to reduce barley yellow dwarf virus, take-all and grass weed risk.

That said, when the opportunity presents itself machinery should be out.

When it comes to beans, crops are at varying stages. Some crops are still very green and won’t thresh, while others are nearly ready and should be cut in some of the dry days. Ask the purchaser what the moisture deduction is, as there looks to be huge variation in requirements.

Slugs

Keep an eye on oilseed rape, rye and any early-sown wheat and barley crops for slugs. Put out some traps of slate and porridge to check numbers. Keep an eye on fields where straw was chopped. Apply pellets where required.

Fertiliser

Remember that you need to declare your closing stocks of fertiliser on agfood.ie by 15 October. You or your adviser can submit the return. If you don’t have fertiliser in stock you still need to submit a nil return. It’s easy to forget in this busy time of the year, so get it done.

Deadlines

Slurry cannot be spread now, as the deadline of 1 October has passed. It’s frustrating for people putting in winter crops with access to slurry as it could really help with phosphorus and potassium levels.

The deadline for cover crop planting under ACRES was 30 September. This was extended from 15 September.

There is plenty of straw on the ground, so it will be very difficult for many to meet that deadline and it would be terrible to see those people penalised, especially when some of that straw came out of the Straw Incorporation Measure.

The deadline to pull out of the Straw Incorporation Measure and apply to the Baling Assistance Payment was 30 September. Make sure you take your pictures of baling, bales in the field and have the location turned on on your phone.

Soil testing

Autumn is an ideal time to soil sample, so get soil samples taken and sent off if you don’t have an up-to-date set. Lime could be applied before winter crops if it is needed or you will have tests back in time to apply lime in the spring time and to order the right fertiliser.

Tillage Day

This week is the last week to avail of the discount on Tillage Day tickets using the code TILLAGEDAY. The one day conference will be accompanied by an exhibition area with over 20 exhibitors.

Your ticket, which costs €39.99 after the discount includes a two-course lunch and refreshments.

There will be time to meet the trade and other farmers on the day, with farmers, agronomists, policymakers and grain traders contributing to talks. You can purchase tickets at ifj.ie/tillageday or by phoning 01-4199525.