Weather: The rain over the last week was needed by crops. There is some more on the way, and some dry weather looks to be coming in the longer-term forecast so conditions are good for crops at present. Temperatures are picking up, but there are still fluctuations so keep an eye on this when spraying.

Weeds: After the rain, weeds will be making themselves known in many spring cereal crops. A sulphonyl urea product should be applied. Check with your agronomist on what to apply for your specific weed spectrum. The second product should be fluroxypr or Arylex. Chlorpyralid is needed for thistles and corn marigold. Using these products, you can add in Axial for wild oats and canary grass. Otherwise, you need to wait three weeks and use a higher rate. For Axial, 0.5l/ha should be appropriate early in the season. However, make sure both wild oats and canary grass are up before applying.

At this time, you should also tackle any known nutrient deficiencies. Manganese and magnesium need to be applied as early as possible where needed. Be careful in the cold weather where there are a lot of products mixed in the tank, as it can stress the plant. On thinner crops you could use some growth regulator to help with tillering, but this is another product in the mix and make sure you use one approved for malting barley where it applies. April-sown crops can receive an aphicide at the two-to three-leaf stage, but weather has been very cold for aphids.

Final sprays: Many winter barley crops are heading for their final fungicide sprays. It’s not even the end of April, and many crops have awns peeping or will have in the coming days; some may even have heads emerging this week. Other crops are much further behind. Many of the BYDV-tolerant varieties are early ripening. Folpet needs to be included at the final spray for ramularia control and resistance management at 1.5l/ha. The other fungicide needs to be a triazole and an SDHI. Siltra, Macfare, Navura + Comet, Nyviar + Serpent and Elatus Era are all options. If there is net blotch present, Comet may need to be included. Some crops may benefit from nutrition as well. Magnesium can help with grain fill. If crops are stressed, they may benefit from the addition of seaweed or something similar.

Other winter barley may be at its final growth regulator. Terpal or Cerone can be applied as the flag leaf is emerging.

Wheat: Many winter wheat crops are now at the T1 timing when leaf three is fully emerged. Some are a few days away from this. If disease pressure is low, use Revystar or Ascra at T1 and keep the Inatreq product for T2. Make sure rust in under control.

Oilseed rape: Oilseed rape crops will need a fungicide at early to mid-flowering to prevent Sclerotinia. Many of you will have used Proline or an alternative early in the season. Shepherd might be an option for the mid-flowering fungicide spray. Amistar is another option, but it may need a partner for light leaf spot control.