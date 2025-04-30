Blackgrass, an invasive weed which is extremely difficult to control, is to be made a noxious weed shortly.

In its update on the Food Vision Tillage Report the Department of Agriculture said that “it is anticipated that the necessary legislative process to add blackgrass to the schedule of noxious weeds and other changes to the legislation will be completed shortly”.

The suggestion to make blackgrass a noxious weed was first suggested in the Irish Farmers Journal in June 2022 and members of the industry backed the proposal.

The issue was also reported to be highlighted by the Food Vision Tillage Group.

The public consultation on the noxious weeds legislation opened on 1 November and was completed on 30 November 2024.

In total, five private individuals and three representative organisations made submissions to the consultation.

The last weed added to the Noxious Weeds Act was the wild oat by then Minister for Agriculture Mark Clinton on 27 July 1973.

Thistles, ragwort, and docks are also noxious weeds.