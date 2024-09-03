Some of the April-sown spring barley crops have been cut over the last 10 to days or so.

Speaking to Liam Leahy of Dairygold, he commented that quality is excellent and, so far, crops are averaging over 3t/ac.

“We’re into the main block of planting and they’re continuing to yield quite satisfactorily. On average, you’re probably yielding up at 3.2t/ac.

"Of course, there are crops lower than that, but, on average, 3.1t to 3.2t/ac of exceptional-quality barley,” Liam commented.

“Quality is exceptional. We have spring barley coming in busheling 66/68KPH. Believe it or not, we have barley busheling over 70. They’re huge grains.”

Moisture content

However, Liam noted it is hard to get moisture contents down in crops.

He said some crops may not be fully ripe, but with current weather, farmers were understandably keen to cut crops before they start to break down in bad weather.

He noted that Dairygold will take barley at 22% moisture content given the current year’s weather to give people every chance to harvest.

Liam remarked that protein contents are low at around 8% and while low protein is needed for distilling barley, there is a limit on how low protein can be.

“We’re hoping that the protein might lift now as we move into the later plantings,” he said.

Liam explained that growers had not cut back on artificial nitrogen applications to their crops. More went into the seedbed than usual, but this is unlikely to have played a role in such low protein levels.

“Is the soil absolutely drained clear [of nitrogen] after nearly two years of constant rain? There’s something changing.”

Liam questioned whether there is a relationship between these big, dense grains and the low protein content. There could be a dilution effect. He added that it will be something that Dairygold will bring to Teagasc to investigate.

Safety

Liam finished on a very important note and that was that the main thing is that people mind themselves at this busy time of the year.

“All we want now is four or five weeks of dry, reasonable weather and get everyone home safe and sound. It’s a worry to save the harvest, particularly at this time of the year. Nights are closing in.

“We’ll get the weather, we always do and we’ll always save it and things won’t be too bad.”

You can hear more from Liam on this week’s Tillage Podcast by clicking this Tillage podcast: grain prices and a harvest update from Cork" target="_blank">link.