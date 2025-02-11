In 2024, offers of €270/t and €240/t were made prior to the crop being planted. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has criticised the first forward offer for 2025 malting barley from Boortmalt.

The €230/t offered by the malting company has been described as “very late and very disappointing” after recent increases to the price of Guinness by Diageo.

For the past number of years, there have been two forward price offers issued before widespread planting of the spring barley crop takes place.

In 2024, offers of €270/t and €240/t were made prior to the crop being planted.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy said that farmers will be frustrated when they see this price, as they are getting no benefit from the price increase to the consumer.

“Once again, farmers are at the bottom of the barrel,” he said.

“A forward price offer of €230/t for a portion of malting barley contracts in 2025 is just not enough given the precarious financial situation the tillage sector finds itself in.”

Tillage income

McEvoy said incomes on tillage farms have been decimated in the last two years, dropping to between €21,000 and €30,000.

Meanwile, IFA analysis showed that tillage farms incurred the largest sectoral cost increases of 106% in the period between 2017 to 2023, with costs set to increase again in 2025 for fuel, fertiliser and contracting.

“We are also concerned about cuts to the contracts allocated to merchants. These cuts will have impacts on farmers and it does not make sense in the context of the planned expansion of the sector,” added McEvoy.

“Earlier this week, [the] IFA asked Boortmalt to attend a growers’ meeting to clarify their plans for this year and beyond. We hope they agree to this so the meeting can take place urgently.”

Read more

Boortmalt cuts malting barley contracts

Grain Trends: tariffs and weather hitting markets

70% of farmers expect tillage area to remain stable