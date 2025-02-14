James Kelly, pictured at a protest at Boortmalt, Athy, Co Kildare, has been named as the new chairp of the Irish Grain Growers Group. \ Philip Doyle

James Kelly has been named as the new chair of the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG).

The Kildare-based farmer takes the helm from outgoing chair Bobby Miller, who stepped down after the IGGG’s annual general meeting in Portlaoise on Friday.

Kelly was previously part of the Irish Malt Growers, which expanded in 2016 into the IGGG, and has been involved with the group since.

Meanwhile, Miller will now take on the role of joint secretary. In his final chair's address, he said that he believes the tillage sector has the opportunity to grow massively.

“I've been involved with the Irish Grain Growers Group since its infancy, first as secretary and then as chairperson.

“I step aside today as chairperson, proud of our current standing as a group. We have gained hard-earned respect as a group from all quarters, including the Department of Agriculture, other farm bodies, politicians, MEPs and the Irish agricultural industry itself."

Outlook

“From day one, I truly believed in the need for a group like ours; to be a strong, practical, positive voice for the sector. Today, I feel no different.

“I believe there are opportunities for the sector going forward. These include AD plants, the drinks industry, plant-based foods including the growing flexitarian diet, but it will take work and investment for this to materialise and [the] IGGG will play its part for this to happen,” added Miller.

“I also believe the tillage sector will contribute handsomely to improved water quality and biodiversity and I encourage more financial investment in programmes rolled out by the EU and Irish Government.

“Farmers provide an essential service. That fact must never be lost on people, especially on those who influence - let farmers farm, reduce the red tape and give positive encouragement to the next generation to farm.”

