The National Centre for Brewing and Distilling in Oakpark, Teagasc has opened.

After receiving €2.3m in funding from the Department of Agriculture since 2020, Minister Martin Heydon officially opened the facility.

The Carlow-based centre had commenced phase one operations in May 2023, and has been given funding to purchase additional equipment for brewing and dealcoholizing processes which is expected to be installed by the end of 2025.

Minister Heydon said the facility has been established for the benefit of producers to test and pilot their production processes for beer and spirit drinks, including testing the types of grains they use in their products.

“The National Centre for Brewing and Distilling will be a fantastic resource for drinks companies to try new products or methods of production at a test or pilot scale, including in the future, the development of non-alcohol alternatives in craft beers. All of those who use the Centre have the added advantage of being able to avail of the expertise of the Teagasc team on site.”

Funding

The funding that Teagasc has received from the Department has been used for equipment for the centre to help producers in the beverage sector to pilot new products and innovate their production practices.

This equipment will also be available to students who undertake educational courses in brewing and distilling.

“This funding supports the work of the Food Research Centre laboratory, helping to create a profile of the sensory properties including flavour of our geographical indication, Irish whiskey,” added Heydon.

“This profile will help to give insight into how, for example, different grain inputs or casks can influence the development of Irish whiskey.

"This will provide valuable information available on the characteristics that make Irish whiskey a quality product.”

Equipment

The initial funding investment was used to buy malting equipment to allow testing of grains, including native grains, for malting and to facilitate the production of small batches of specialised malts for the craft beer and spirit drinks sectors.

Previously much of this testing was conducted overseas because of the lack of such facilities domestically.

Professor Frank O Mara , Teagasc director, said: “The development of higher value markets for tillage farmers has been a priority of our crops research programme for a number of years and increasing the use of Irish grain in the drink sectors has been one of the areas we have been researching.”

