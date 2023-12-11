Three students were awarded bursaries from ITLUS at the society's winter conference on Thursday 7 December. Pictured (L-R): Mark Sheahan, Deirdre Doyle, ITLUS president, Mark McGuinness and Stephen Carey.

Three students have been awarded bursaries from the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society (ITLUS) for their achievements in their crop production courses.

The bursaries recognise students for their excellent performance in the final year of their cereal and crop classes at Teagasc’s Kildalton Agricultural College, South East Technological University and University College Dublin.

The presentation of the awards took place at the ITLUS winter conference at the Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, Co Kildare.

Historically, the award was presented to a student at University College Dublin. This year, the society expanded the third-level institutions included in the awards and notified students of the awards earlier this year.

Student winners

Mark McGuinness – Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural College.

Mark Sheehan – South East Technological University.

Stephen Carey – University College Dublin.