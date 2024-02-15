On this week’s show, we have the latest update on rules surrounding bare patches and crops which didn’t establish from the Department of Agriculture.

We have the latest on the three-crop rule, preview the tillage pages and have the latest tillage news.

Last week, the Irish Farmers Journal attended the BASF technical conference and on this week’s show, we chat to BASF’s Claire Tucker on oilseed rape agronomy and Iain Forde on beans agronomy, as well as Tom McCabe on disease control in spring barley.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

We have a survey running at present to get your feedback on the Tillage Podcast. You can fill out the survey here.

You can listen to the podcast here: