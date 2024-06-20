Trials manager John Dunne speaking during the first of the Goldcrop crop variety trials open days on his farm in Shanagarry, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s show, we hear from farmer and trials manager at Goldcrop John Dunne, with whom we spoke at his farm during the company’s open days last week.

John shares his thoughts on the current season from 4in of rain after wheat planting to taking sowing opportunities in a difficult spring and a new machinery purchase.

Goldcrop's arable seeds manager Donal Fitzgerald has crop area estimates for 2024 and he talks us through those figures and what might be affecting them.

We also share details of a survey of agronomists across the country this week. As always, we look at this week’s paper and have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the tillage podcast here: