The Irish Farmers Journal travelled to Brussels with Tillage Industry Ireland (TII) in April and got the lowdown on what the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) could hold, and what changes can be made (and are being made) to help farmers across the EU. TII has representatives from the IFA, merchants, the seed trade, tillage consultants and sellers of plant protection products and fertiliser.

1.Rules are to be simplified

From meetings with politicians, Irish civil servants and DG Agri officials, who are the Department of Agriculture’s equivalent for the EU, it is clear that there is a common goal to make the next CAP simpler. As priorities in the EU move to spending on defence and security, it looks like farmers must also prepare themselves for the fact that the budget may be smaller. However, if the budget is declining, the asks cannot become greater.

2The Department of Agriculture here in Ireland has the power to make the rules simpler

What was very clear from our communications with DG Agri and Irish MEPs, is that Ireland can make the rules simpler than they are. One Irish MEP told TII that countries have the option to go above or below what is required, and that Ireland goes above and beyond when it comes to implementing the rules.

Crop Diversification requirements were discussed with DG Agri. TII members explained that the two- and three-crop rule is being implemented in Ireland, despite Ireland being the opposite to most EU countries when it comes to the level of arable land versus grassland. TII pointed out that the rules were making for less efficient farming on bigger farms as rented or shared land needs to be split into two and three crops. It was explained that the two-crop rule is actually resulting in farmers moving away from arable crop production and putting that land back into grass at a time when we are trying to increase the tillage area.

The officials we spoke to noted that they were unaware of the issues these regulations were causing for Irish farmers, but added that there is certainly room for simplification of the rules. It was also noted in that meeting that allowances can be made for sectors in trouble, which is the case for Irish tillage farming where the area is declining, despite a target to increase it. It certainly looks like this rule can see dramatic changes in the next CAP.

3Plant protection products need replacements before they’re banned

DG Santé, the European Directorate for Health, ultimately decides what plant protection products are allowed to enter the EU market and what ones should be removed. It would appear from the people we spoke to in Brussels that DG Santé and DG Agri had poor communication in the past, but that this is now improving. As a result, implementation of rules may become more practical.

Health and safety still needs to remain the top priority and products that are not safe to use will continue to be banned.

However, it is now clear that alternative controls should be available in the market before products are completely banned. The EU now looks set to keep products on the market until there are viable alternatives where possible. There was also some discussion about making the EU market more attractive to multinational investment in new product discovery.

Gene editing and the use of New Genomic Techniques are hoped to help with alternatives to plant protection products.

However, as it stands crops produced by NGTs are still not allowed in the EU and realistically it could be 10 years before we see any of these varieties on farms and we are not sure what they will be able to do yet. The pace of development of this legislation is concerning and we encountered some pessimism on the progress on NGTs from the EU. We were also told that if NGTs are allowed in the EU the first crops to benefit are likely to be those already available as GM crops, ie. maize, soya, oilseed rape, etc.

The EU is now saying that plant protection products should have replacements before they are banned.

4Now is the time to lobby on the next CAP

The next CAP is currently being formulated. Meetings are well underway in Europe and will continue to take place until it comes into effect. The earlier items are put into those negotiations the better and the more likely they are to be considered. Lobbying early and smartly is key.

5Competitiveness: new buzzword

The next CAP looks set to be different to the plans of recent years. Climate change and environmental targets have not gone away and will remain a focus, but it was clear from officials that there will now be a broader look at regulations focusing on all the pillars of sustainability – economics, environment and social. Food security, productivity and competitiveness are now to the fore. Competitiveness is now the buzzword according to one Irish official and it will be a priority for those forming policy.

While the budget will remain a pressure point, the EU is looking at how the market can pay for carbon and biodiversity improvements to provide another income stream for farmers outside of the CAP budget.

On this topic it was clear that the two- and three-crop rule were preventing farmers from farming to the market and growing the most profitable crop which is another reason it should be made simpler.

Comment

Based on tillage’s excellent environmental credentials, its declining area and its importance to the animal feed sector’s competitiveness, it looks like the sector has many boxes ticked for support in the next CAP negotiations. If all these things are taken into account, a simpler CAP could help to support the tillage sector and stabilise the area. However, it will be up to the sector’s members to lobby hard for an improved CAP and funding.

Who sits on Tillage Industry Ireland?

Acorn Independent Merchants.

Federation of Agrochemical Retail Merchants.

Animal and Plant Health Association.

Fertiliser Manufacturers and Blenders’ Association.

Irish Farmers Association.

Irish Farmers Journal.

Irish Seed Trade Association.

Irish Tillage Consultants Association.