US malt whiskey will have to be made from US barley.

US barley will have to be used in the production of US single malt whiskey, according to a new set of rules outlined by government.

Official rules for the American single malt whiskey category were published by the US Department of the Treasury on 13 December 2024.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau outlined that US barley must be used to produce US single malt whiskey.

Single malt is a relatively new category of whiskey in the US, becoming popular in the 1990s. Bourbon whiskey is the main whiskey category in the US.

Official rules

However, this week saw official rules announced for the production of American single malt whiskey.

The product must be produced from 100% malted barley produced in the US.

It must be distilled in the US and stored in the US.

It must be aged for at least two years.

New or used barrels can be used.

In Bourbon production, new barrels have to be used.

Irish whiskey review

The Irish whiskey technical file, which outlines how Irish whiskey is produced is currently under review.

The file sets out the requirements for producing Irish whiskey from pot still and malt whiskey to grain whiskey and blended whiskey.

It is thought a big talking point in the review will be to include a requirement for the use of Irish grain in production.

While most single malts would use Irish malted barley in production, grain whiskey is often made from maize, which is not produced in Ireland.