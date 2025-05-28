Blackgrass is now on the noxious weeds list, along with the broad-leaved dock, common ragwort, creeping thistle, curled dock, spear thistle and spring and winter wild oats.

On the face of it, many farmers will look and say, ‘I see these weeds all around the country and they are not being controlled’, which is true. In 2024, only 22 notices to destroy were sent out for ragwort, for example.

Wild oats are prominent in many fields across the country.

However, when a weed is added to the Noxious Weeds Act, as blackgrass was in May, then action can be taken.

The act means:

It is an offence for owners and occupiers of land not to prevent the spread of blackgrass.

If the weed is not under control during an inspection or it is reported by the public to the Department of Agriculture it can issue ‘notices to destroy’.

Farmers also have an obligation to control and prevent the spread of noxious weeds under CAP requirements. If uncontrolled, this can result in a reduction in area-based payments.

No one wants to see farmers fined under this act or to lose payments. What it does mean though is if blackgrass is now an issue somewhere and is not being controlled it does give the Department power to go in and tell the farmer they need to get it under control. Once efforts are being made to get it under control there won’t be a fine.

In the case of blackgrass, there is no herbicide to offer full control of the weed in the crop. Wild oats, also a noxious weed, are also developing resistance to in crop herbicides. Resistance is building in many grass weeds.

If these weeds continue to get out of control they will make tillage farming more expensive and may result in some land leaving tillage.