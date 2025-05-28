The area of spring wheat rose by 54.9% to a total of 7,100ha. \ Philip Doyle

Production of wheat fell by 106,300t in 2024, marking a 20.5% decline, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Overall cereal production decreased by almost 1.4% last year, with the main three cereals - wheat, barley and oats - down 27,900t in production to 2,012,200t last year. In addition, wheat yields dropped by 0.7t/ha (-7%).

However, production of oats rose by 29,000t (14.0%) and barley by 49,400t (3.8%). Oats and barley yields increased by 0.3t/ha (4.3%) and 0.5t/ha (6.6%) respectively.

Production of potatoes was also up, rising by 14.3% or 46,100t to 368,300t in 2024 and yields were up 0.4t/ha (1%).

Beans and peas production was up by 14,900t (18.4%) to 96,200t in comparison with 2023. In contrast, oilseed rape production was down 31.4% to 66,800t.

Tillage area

Meanwhile, data for 2024 showed that the area under cereals dropped by nearly 4%.

The area of cereals in Ireland decreased by 10,400ha to 258,900ha. This was due to a decline in the area under winter cereals, with the largest decrease observed being winter wheat, down by 10,600ha (20.6%).

Winter oats and winter barley were also back by 25.4% and 18.3% respectively to 7,500ha and 43.3ha.

Elsewhere, there was a rise in the area under spring cereals, with the largest increase seen for spring oats up by 5,100ha or 29.6%. Spring wheat rose by 54.9% to a total of 7,100ha.

The area under beans and peas rose by 2,700ha to 18,900ha, up 16.6% in 2024. The area under potatoes went up by 13.2% to 9,300ha in comparison with 2023.

Oilseed rape area dropped from 21,600ha in 2023 to 16,100ha in 2024, down 25.3%.

