Cattle are having to graze out some stemmier covers, as growth has slowed and the grazing days ahead have reduced over the past week.

For such a small country, there can be huge differences in climate and growing conditions on farms even within an hour’s drive of each other.

While the north and northwest are getting plenty of rainfall and ground conditions are even quite difficult in some areas, the south and southeast are experiencing the polar opposite, with near-drought conditions being experienced.

The forecast is showing some rainfall in the south for later in the week and over the weekend, but whether it materialises remains to be seen.

With grass growth slowing, preferential treatment is being given to the calves as they are still developing their digestive systems and any upset now could have lasting effects.

While it is not ideal for year-and-a-half-old stock to be grazing poorer swards, especially as the farm tries to slaughter as many off grass in autumn as possible, they are much more able to endure a short period of sub-optimal nutrition without any lasting effects.

