‘We have plenty of grass but it’s so wet we can’t get out to graze it'
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 October 2017
Prolonged periods of wet weather and early housing has meant that many farmers in the west of Ireland are facing a fodder shortage. Hannah Quinn-Mulligan reports.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 25 October 2017
By Adam Woods on 25 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...