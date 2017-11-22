Weekly podcast: farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry

In this week's podcast we hear from the HSA on farm safety, a report on the future of tillage and Lord Curry on Brexit.

Listen to "Farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry on Brexit - Podcast Ep 140" on Spreaker.

Tillage farmers have been protesting the low prices they’ve been receiving. An oireachtas committee this week published a report on the future of the sector and our correspondent Amy Forde asked the chair of the committee Pat Deering, what the main points from the report were.

Listen to “Future of Tillage” on Spreaker.

Brexit is an ever constant issue, and Lord Curry known as ‘the champion of farmers’ spoke to our correspondent Peter McCann at Queen’s University Belfast about Brexit negotiations, the future agricultural policy in the UK and the definition of the public goods that farmers provide.

Listen to “Farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry on Brexit - Podcast Ep 140” on Spreaker.

Farming remains the most dangerous occupation in Ireland, with an average of 13 deaths per 1,000 workers, compared to 2.5 deaths per 1,000 workers in other industries. Amy Forde asked Pat Griffin, senior inspector for agriculture with the HSA, what needs to be done to ensure there were fewer fatalities

Listen to “What can be done to make farms safer?” on Spreaker.

Some of you will know that the Irish Farmers Journal is hosting National Dairy Day at Punchestown Event Centre, on the 23 November. Included in the line up of speakers is Craig Bell, from New Zealand who is now director of Letissima Dairy in Brazil. Our AgriBusiness correspondent Lorcan Allen had a chance to catch up with him, and asked him how he’d got started in the industry.

Listen to “Brazilian dairy Leitíssimo” on Spreaker.

Rural crime remains is a serious issue in Ireland, with ongoing reports of attacks on farmers in isolated areas. Amy Forde was in Dáil Eireann this week and asked Fianna Fáil TDs Jim O’Callaghan and Lisa Chambers, about a motion they were trying to put through to tackle rural crime.

Listen to "Rural crime motion in the Dáil" on Spreaker.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy, over 30 representatives from Ireland’s food and drink sector and our reporter Hannah Quinn-Mulligan took part in a Bord Bia led trade mission in Japan and South Korea.

Listen to “Trade mission in Japan and South Korea” on Spreaker.

And finally we have a special agri jos focus in the paper this week, and our correspondent Thomas Hubert caught up with careers editor Anthony Jordan to find out what job creation in the industry was like at the moment.

Listen to “Careers agri-jobs focus” on Spreaker.

Read more

Weekly podcast: Guinness brewery protest, Japanese prospects and Agritechnica

Weekly podcast: climate tax, Dairylink farm walks and literacy