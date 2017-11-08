Weekly podcast: climate tax, Dairylink farm walks and literacy

In this week's podcast, we hear from the Citizens' Assembly, a farm safety advisor who doesn't mince his words, Minister Creed on Brexit and Mercosur and find out about adult literacy courses.

Click here to download this weekâ€™s podcast.

On Sunday, the Citizensâ€™ Assembly voted in favour of a tax on greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and said the revenue from that tax should be re-invested in more climate friendly farming. Listen to the proposal from Trinity College professor Alan Matthews and analysis by news correspondents Thomas Hubert and Pat Oâ€™Toole.

On Monday, markets specialist Phelim Oâ€™Neill was in Brussels to attend the council of EU agriculture ministers. There, he met Minister Michael Creed and asked him about two hot issues at the moment â€“ Brexit and Mercosur.

There were two farm walks hosted by participants in the Dairylink programme this week. On Tuesday, dairy editor Jack Kennedy visited the Corbett familyâ€™s farm near Banbridge with Dairylink advisor Conail Keown.

On Saturday, Tommy Moyles attended the farm safety event organised by Teagasc and the Health and Safety Authority in Clonakilty Agricultural College. There, he spoke with safety inspector Pat Griffin and Garda Brendan Condon of the traffic corps.

You may have no problem listening to this podcast, but find it difficult to read the Irish Farmers Journal? In this weekâ€™s Irish Country Living, Anne Oâ€™Donoghue writes about a farmer who tackled his reading difficulties with a literacy course. News correspondent Thomas Hubert asked her for more details.

