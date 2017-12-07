Sign in to your account
Agri jobs: assistant mart manager, dairy and pig staff wanted

By on
In this weekâ€™s agri jobs, we bring you the latest job opportunities that are out there at the moment in the industry.
In this weekâ€™s agri jobs, we bring you the latest job opportunities that are out there at the moment in the industry.

Assistant mart manager

New Ross Mart in Co Wexford is looking to hire an assistant mart manager.

The successful candidate will manage and oversee high value clientsâ€™ accounts and will report to the general manager.

Experience working in accounts is an advantage and previous sales, customer service or account management will also help.

For more details on this position, click here.

Dairy farm assistant

A dairy farm assistant is required in Co Cork to work on a modern grass-based spring-calving herd of 330 cows.

Excellent facilities and conditions are available and accommodation can be provided.

Dairy experience is desirable.

To apply for this job, click here.

Assistant farm manager

An assistant farm manager is required for a 280 cow spring-calving herd in Co Kilkenny.

There is a good family working environment and accommodation is provided, with a good salary for the right candidate.

For further details, click here.

Farrowing house staff

Farrowing house staff are wanted for a large modernised pig unit based near Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan.

The successful candidate will be a full-time general operative.

For more information, click here.

Herdsperson

A herdsperson is required in northeast Cork for a 190 cow spring-calving herd.

Duties will include milking on a 20 unit parlour, machinery work and so forth.

Good facilities are available and a flexible rota. Experience is necessary.

To apply for this position, click here.

