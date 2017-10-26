Sign in to your account
Agri jobs: dairy workers remain in demand

By on
Dairy workers wanted: assistant farm managers, herd persons and herd managers. Check out the latest offerings.
Dairy workers wanted: assistant farm managers, herd persons and herd managers. Check out the latest offerings.

Assistant farm manager

Rosegarland Estate, a new large-scale dairy venture in Wexford, is looking for an assistant farm manager.

There is a huge emphasis on grass, breeding and compact calving.

Facilities include a 50-bale rotary. The successful applicant will have excellent opportunity to work in a team and gain skills to work in the dairy industry.

To find out more information on this position, click here.

Dairy herdsperson

A dairy herdsperson position is available on a Co Wicklow farm, which consists of a 160-cow high-production herd with modern facilities.

Accommodation is available for the successful applicant.

To apply for this position, click here.

Herd manager

A 200-cow dairy farm in Tipperary is looking to hire a herd manager.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the management of a grass-based spring-calving dairy herd, with modern milking facilities.

Flexible hours and adequate time off are available.

This position is suited to a young and enthusiastic person who has a level 6 qualification in agriculture.

For further details on this position, click here.

Farm manager

Rockwell College in south Tipperary is looking to hire a farm manager.

You will have the opportunity to work as part of a team in a large-scale, spring-calving, dairy farm.

The successful applicant will be involved in herd management, milking, grassland management and calf rearing.

For more information, click here.

Dairy herdsperson

Are you interested in working on a successful grassland dairy farm with a New Zealand-based system?

A modern, well-equipped farm in the Dumfries and Galloway region of southwest Scotland is looking for a herdsperson for a 700-cow herd on a 600ac farm.

For further details on the position, click here.

