The merger of Arrabawn and Tipperary co-ops is now not expected to be completed until early February as the processors are still waiting to get the green light from competition authorities.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the delay is due to questions from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) about how the merging of Tipperary and Arrabawn agribusiness stores might reduce competition for consumers in the region.

Representatives from both co-ops said the approval is expected in the coming days, allowing the formation of the new Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op to be completed by early February.