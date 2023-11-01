In the wake of the shock announcement of the closure of the Wyeth infant formula plant in Co Limerick last month, there may have been some speculation about some of the other similar plants based here.

The good news is that there seems to be little to worry about.

French dairy giant Danone’s third-quarter results showed a very strong performance across the board, even in infant formula in Asia.

In the earnings call following the results, Danone’s finance chief said the company’s sales staff are doing a “stellar job” in China, by growing marketshare in the country while navigating the transition from the old regulatory regime to the new one, with much higher standards.

He said that the recipes needed for the new regime will be served by a continuation of the current mix of global and local manufacturing capacity.

That was the closest Danone came during the results announcement or the earnings call to mentioning Macroom or Wexford.

Overall, Danone’s results, showing like-for-like sales growth of 6.2%, were welcomed by investors with shares in companies rising almost 4% in the days following the announcement.