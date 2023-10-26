Sometimes no news is good news, and that certainly seems to be the case for Ireland with Danone's third-quarter results.

The French dairy giant's report has no mention of Ireland, Macroom or Wexford at all.

Even better, the company's like-for-like sales in the third quarter rose 6.2%, with 5.7% growth in performance nutrition.

The company also showed growth in sales in China and North Asia, where it says its infant milk formula showed continued solid dynamics.

Speaking on the investor call following the release of the result, Danone deputy CEO in charge of finance, Jeurgen Esser, said, "Aptamil delivered another solid quarter with market-share gain in China," adding that the company is "carefully navigating the transition period from old to new recipes".

New recipes by end of the year

He added, when questioned about the prospects in the Chinese market following the Wyeth closure, that Danone sales are doing a "stellar job" in China in growing market share during the transition period, and that the new recipes will be fully launched by the end of this year.

He said the recipes will be served by a continuation of the current mix of global and local manufacturing capacity.

The new recipes in China are needed, due to changed government legislation and registration rules which tightened controls on the industry in an attempt to boost local production.

Overall, Danone boosted its guidance for 2023 like-for-like sales growth from 6% to 7%, from the previous 4% to 6%.

Shares in the company were 1.8% higher by 9:00 a.m.