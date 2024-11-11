Kerry Group has reached an agreement with the board of Kerry Co-op on a proposal for a joint venture for the group’s Irish dairy operation.
The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the new entity will be 70% owned by Kerry Co-op and 30% owned by Kerry Group.
Kerry Co-op will pay an initial €350m as part of the deal, with another €150m to be paid in five years’ time, possibly to buy out the remainder of Kerry Group’s share in the operation.
Kerry Group is said to be due a guaranteed annual dividend of €8m per year from the joint venture.
While some of the details of the deal remain unclear, any joint-venture agreement would have to be passed by members of Kerry Co-op.
Arbitration
At the last annual general meeting (AGM) of the co-op, the chair said that the long-running arbitration dispute would be resolved ahead of any agreement on the future direction for the co-op.
It now seems that the arbitration resolution has been tied into the deal with Kerry Group.
The joint-venture deal would see a payment of 5c/l made to farmers in settlement of the issue. Suppliers were told at the AGM that the balance owed was 7.39c/l plus interest.
The proposal for a joint-venture will have to be put to shareholders of Kerry Co-op for approval, which the Irish Farmers Journal understands will be held before Christmas.
A spokesperson for Kerry Group declined to comment when contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal.
