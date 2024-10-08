Kerry Group said that it expects financial results for the three months to the end of September to be 'in line with market expectations'

Kerry Group issued a short trading update ahead of its U.S. investor day in Wisconsin on Tuesday 8 October.

The company said that it expects financial results for the three months to the end of September to be “in line with market expectations”.

Kerry also said that it intends to start a fresh €300m share buyback scheme once the current one is completed.

The current programme has purchased €268.9m worth of Kerry Plc shares since it was launched at the start of May this year. In November of 2023, Kerry launched the first €300m buyback programme, which was completed in April of this year.

Strong positioning

Between those two programmes Kerry has purchased €568.9m of its own shares since it started the buybacks, with €467.1m of those purchases occurring so far in 2024.

Kerry said it will provide a further trading update when it published Q3 2024 results on 24 October.

The event in Wisconsin will, according to the company, showcase the “significant development of Kerry's science and technology portfolio” as well its “strong positioning in the Americas, emerging markets and the foodservice channel”.

The trading update made no mention of Kerry Dairy Ireland.