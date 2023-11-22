USA – falling cow numbers

The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 main milk-producing states in October was 8.91 million head, some 19,000 lower than October 2022 and 5,000 lower than September 2023.

Indonesia – revised maize estimates

USDA reports that 2022/23 maize production will fall to 12.3m tonnes from the previous estimate of 12.9m tonnes.

Brazil – factory inspections

China will send inspectors to 15 Brazilian beef, pig and poultry processing factories in December to both approve new plants and assess performance of already approved factories.

Australia – rising lamb consumption

Lamb consumption so far this year is 60,544t, up 10% on 2022 levels and the highest it has been since 2016.