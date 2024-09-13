Champion and Reserve champion Belgian Blue went to the O'Doherty family, Co. Clare. /Swarber Photography

Belgian Blues maintain a small but strong presence at weanling sales around the country, topping a number of shows and sales in the last few weeks. Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Belgian Blue society secretary Seán Sheman said: “The trade for Belgian Blues is way ahead of the curve at sales throughout the year, despite the fact that we are experiencing a drastic decline in suckler cow numbers.”

Suckler farmers have choices to make. Producers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) must use eligible sires to comply with the rules to draw down financial assistance in the form of SCEP payments. Ninety percent of all pedigree Belgian Blue bulls in the Irish Belgian Blue herd book are SCEP-eligible once genotyped and parentage verified.

The demand for Belgian Blues at show sales, particularly this time of the year, is very solid in terms of prices paid.

Sherman added: “We have seen over €5/kg paid at show sales recently and this trend looks set to continue for the remainder of this year, with some exceptional lots reaching north of €8/kg.”

Exporters are very actively buying up quality lots and farmers are competing for the extreme show-type stock. The quality calf isn’t as common as it once was, with the decline in suckler numbers and the demand being very brisk.

Gillian and Declan Davis pictured with their Belgian Blue bull calf at Erris show.

“We often hear that the quality of the beef store animals going through the marts is deteriorating in quality. This is particularly true, as we experience greater numbers of dairy-cross beef animals coming into the system.

“Belgian Blue-sired calves from the dairy herd are in big demand and are identified as easy calved and very consistent in terms of animal conformation. While the better, continental-bred cattle are getting scarcer, the quality of such animals remains in spec,” said Sherman.

Pedigree breeders have faced huge production costs in recent years and months which has led to some breeders exiting the business, thankfully breeders producing in-spec quality animals are currently getting well rewarded.

This September 2021 born Belgian Blue heifer was due to calve in December 2024 and sold for €4250.