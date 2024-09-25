This CHX first calved heifer with a bull calf at foot who sold for €5,150

Carrigallen Mart hosted Mark McKeon’s annual sale of calved and in-calf heifers on Monday night.

A packed ringside watched on as auctioneer Eamon Gaffney helped to ensure a 100% clearance for the 26 lots on offer.

In-calf heifers averaged €2,877, while the calved heifers averaged €3,626.

Topping the trade at €5,150 was a March 2021-born Charolais-cross cow and calf outfit. This powerful young cow sold with a fantastic bull calf at foot sired by the herd’s Grangeford Jojo-bred stock bull.

Selling at €5,100 was another tremendous cow and calf outfit, this time a February 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer with a quality Limousin-cross heifer calf at foot sired by Loyal.

Trading at €4,700 was a four-star Belgian Blue-cross heifer with a young Limousin-cross heifer calf at foot.

In-calf heifers topped out at €3,800 for a March 2021-born daughter of ZAG.

This five-star heifer sold in-calf to the herd’s stock bull and is due to calve down at the end of October.

A January 2021-born daughter of Lodge Hamlet received a call of €3,000. This five-star heifer is due to calve down in late October.

In pictures

This in calf Limousin heifer due in November sold for €2,800.

This in calf SIX heifer due in October sold for €2,700

This Limousin heifer with her bull calf at foot sold for €3,100

This LMX cross heifer with her bull calf at foot sold for €4,100

This first calved CHX heifer with her heifer calf at foot sold for €4,400

This first calved BBX cow with her heifer calf at foot sold for €4,700