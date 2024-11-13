Closing up paddocks

I was on a number of farms this week where cattle are still out grazing. While it’s a great bonus to be grazing one-two months later than last year you should still have a plan as to what areas of the farm need to be closed by certain dates.

Most farms should have in excess of 70% of the farm closed by now. Roughly two thirds of the grass you graze in early spring (February/March) will be grown in October and November.

Paddocks need between 90-120 days’ rest over winter before grazing again in spring. With the very good back end, paddocks that were closed up in October have a good cover of grass on them. The temptation is there to go back in across these paddocks again and graze them to buy an extra week or two before housing.

This is a false economy and you are far better off trying to get weanlings out early next February/March. If and when weather conditions turn, animals will cease to thrive outside and will be better off housed and settled on their winter diets.

Scour Vaccine

There has been a lot of talk about the new cryptosporidium vaccine Bovillis Cryptium at our suckler marts roadshow around the country. The new vaccine is just on the market and is being recommended by vets for farms that have had cryptosporidium outbreaks in the past.

In the first year two shots are required four-five weeks apart, with the course needing to be completed between 12 and three weeks pre-calving to get maximum protection.

As with other scour vaccines, the transfer of immunity occurs via the colostrum, so getting adequate colostrum into calves quickly is very important. For spring calving herds vaccination programmes should commence soon.

Teagasc Beef Conference

The Teagasc national beef conference takes place next Tuesday evening 19 November in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim. The theme of this year’s conference is “Sustainable Beef farming: Pathways to a greener future”

The conference kicks off at 5pm and will see presentations on: red and white clover, nutrient management, pneumonia in weanlings, bluetongue risk, future beef farm update and mental health advice. Admission is free.

Suckler Marts roadshow

Next week sees the Irish Farmers Journal suckler marts roadshow roll into Clare Marts in Ennis. The event will take place on Wednesday evening 20 November and will kick off at 7pm.

Scheme deadlines and payment dates will be covered on the night along with a presentation from a local vet on dosing and winter health.

The full Irish Farmers Journallivestock team will be there to answer any questions that you may have.

A live demo with suckler cows and AI bred calves will take place in association with Dovea Genetics and Munster Bovine. Tea/Coffee and refreshments will be served after the event and admission is free. For more see page 38.