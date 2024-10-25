The number of cattle drafted for slaughter from farms classified as controlled finishing units (CFUs) continues to trend above 2023 levels.

The latest figures published by the Department of Agriculture shows 35,500 cattle drafted from CFUs in September.

This represents an increase of 5,000 head when compared with August 2023 and an 8,000 head jump on September 2023 levels.

The number of cattle slaughtered from CFUs to the end of September is running at 329,500 head, equating to an increase of 26,000 on the corresponding period in 2023.

Throughput from CFUs has increased markedly in recent years, rising by over 100,000 head since 2020.

CFU operations

CFUs are often referred to as feedlots due to the fact that they were previously known as such.

Their name changed to reflect the wider nature of farming systems covered with such holdings differentiated by the fact that they are restricted under the bovine TB eradication programme and, as such, have to follow certain conditions.

Farms designated as CFUs are holdings which operate a specialised finishing system and do not deliberately possess any breeding animals.

All animals on the holding can only leave the farm for direct slaughter and, in the eyes of the Department, must pose a low risk to surrounding herds.

For example, boundaries must prevent any contact with neighbouring livestock with double fencing put in place, etc.

TB testing must take place periodically, but herds are not eligible for TB compensation. CFUs can purchase animals without restriction and can purchase animals from herds with restricted movements.