This third-prizewinning Belgian Blue heifer in the senior heifer class weighed 576kg and sold for €2,860 (€4.97/kg).

A strong entry of 370 weanling heifers were forward for sale in Milford Mart for the annual cow maker show and sale.

There was also a special entry of six cow and calf teams and four in-calf heifers sold.

The sale attracted heifer buyers from all across Ireland who were looking for these high-class weanling heifers.

Demand was high for all types of heifers on the day, with a high clearance rate of 93% achieved.

A strong average of €1,210/head was achieved at the sale and the average price per kg was €3.30.

The top-priced lot was the day’s pre-sale show champion. This EBY-sired heifer stood first in the senior class. She weighed 624kg and sold for €3,900 (€6.25/kg). Prizewinning heifers in the senior class sold from €2,860 to €3,900 to (€4.97/kg to €6.25/kg).

The junior heifer section was also strongly contested, with these prizewinning heifers selling from €1,780 to €2,180 to (€4.91/kg to €6.12kg).

A new class in recent years has been the manager’s choice class and prizewinning heifers in this category sold from €1,460 to €1,940 (€3.53/kg to €3.97/kg).

The day’s special entry of in-calf heifer topped at €3,140 and the cow and calf teams topped at €2,480.

In pictures

This third-prizewinning Belgian Blue heifer in the junior heifer class weighed 327kg and sold for €2,000 (€6.12/kg).

This second-prizewinning Limousin heifer in the managers choice class weighed 489kg and sold for €1,940 (€3.97/kg).

This second-prizewinning Limousin heifer in the senior heifer class weighed 586kg and sold for €3,300 (€5.63/kg).

This second-prizewinning Belgian Blue heifer in the junior heifer class weighed 435kg and sold for €1,780 (€4.10/kg).

This first-prizewinning Limousin heifer in the senior heifer class weighed 624kg and sold for €3,900 (€6.25/kg).

This first-prizewinning Limousin heifer in the managers choice class weighed 481kg and sold for €1,700 (€3.53/kg).