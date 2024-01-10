While the famous Twelve Days of Christmas poem had two turtle doves delivered, it had no mention of two new mart managers but they have arrived nonetheless.
Croghan man Ciaran Lynch has been officially appointed as Elphin Mart manager, having been assistant mart manager since mid-2022. Balla Mart has also appointed Michael Nolan as its new mart manager. Michael took up his position just before Christmas. The Dealer wishes them both the best of luck in their new roles.
While the famous Twelve Days of Christmas poem had two turtle doves delivered, it had no mention of two new mart managers but they have arrived nonetheless.
Croghan man Ciaran Lynch has been officially appointed as Elphin Mart manager, having been assistant mart manager since mid-2022. Balla Mart has also appointed Michael Nolan as its new mart manager. Michael took up his position just before Christmas. The Dealer wishes them both the best of luck in their new roles.
SHARING OPTIONS: