Due to a larger than normal entry, the sale has been split across two days, with heifers selling on the Friday and cows selling on the Saturday.

The 60th annual Roscrea Mart fatstock show and sale of heifers takes place on Friday 5 January, with approximately 1,000 head on offer.

Cows are normally traded on the same day as heifers, but with a bumper entry confirmed, the show and sale of cows is now taking place on Saturday 6 January with almost 500 head entered.

The sale is likely to see factory agents and butcher or wholesale buyers lock horns.

It is often used by buyers to replenish stocks following the Christmas period and with factories scrambling to secure required stocks and keen interest from buyers from Northern Ireland, Friday’s sale promises to be a flier.

Both sales take place ringside starting at 10am and also online via the MartBids sales platform.

Judging of show animals takes place at 9am.

This weekend's sales will be followed by a special show and sale of weanlings on Wednesday 10 January and Roscrea Mart's fatstock show and sale of bullocks on Friday 12 January.

The latter sale will take place in conjunction with a general cattle sale.