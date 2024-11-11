The smaller independent factories continue to apply pressure on the bigger factories to increase quotes this week, with a number of the smaller operators increasing quotes by 5c/kg this week.

That brings quotes for heifers up to €5.30/kg. More is being paid where bigger numbers are involved and I have heard of base prices of €5.35/kg and even isolated cases of €5.40/kg being paid for heifers where regular customers are dealing with bigger numbers.

Bullocks are working off a base quote of €5.25/kg in the main, with some quotes of €5.30/kg going where bigger numbers of heifers are involved in the same load.

The pressure being applied by independents means the big three will have to follow suit in order to not lose any of their regular supplies.

Farmers are advised to bargain hard when selling and price around, with the ball at the farmer's foot in the run-up to Christmas.

Cows

The cow trade has also seen some improvement, with quotes lifting, especially for farmers with larger numbers to sell.

Factory agents and wholesalers are very active competing in marts again this week for slaughter-fit cows.

Feeding cows are also in demand, with a number of big feeders actively buying cows for further feeding and direct slaughter in marts.

There is also good northern demand for heavy fleshed cows in marts.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Farmers need to be careful on flesh cover, with some factories quoting €2.50/kg to €3/kg for P1 boner cows.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command a top price of €5.10/kg to €5.25/kg and over it for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.40/kg to €5.45/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.30/kg to €5.35/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.