The beef trade remains in a steady position this week, with quotes relatively unchanged from the previous week’s prices.

There was some anticipation this week that the Easter demand for beef would inject some energy into the trade, but it’s a firm steady as we go in most locations this week.

Bullocks are working off €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifers are being quoted at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg.

There are deals being done outside of these standard quotes and up to €5.30/kg base price has been paid for bigger numbers of heifers this week.

In-spec quality assured cattle are highly sought after at the moment and farmers are advised to bargain hard when selling in the run up to Easter.

Some agents are talking about four-day weeks dampening the trade, but this is immaterial, as most factories are only working four-day weeks anyway.

Bulls

The young bull trade remains pretty steady, with €5.30/kg back on the table for U grading young bulls in some of the factories specialising in bulls.

R grading bulls are moving at €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, while O and P grading bulls are being paid out at 10c to 15c/kg less.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg base price, with the 12c/kg in-spec bonus being added in along with grading for the final price.

Cull cows

Cull cows also remain a very solid trade, with good demand from the manufacturing trade ahead of the Easter holiday period.

U grading suckler cows are still top of the market, with €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg being paid for good-quality, young well-fleshed cows this week.

R grading cows are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, with O grading suckler cows coming in at €4.30/kg, while P grading cows are working off €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said: “Demand for beef in our key UK and EU markets is strong, with supplies in these markets reducing for the year, creating real potential for strong and sustained growth in beef prices here.

"EU beef production dropped 4% in 2023, with a further reduction of 1% projected for this year. UK beef supplies are predicted to tighten in particular for the second half of the year and into 2025, as figures show the numbers of cattle under 12 months of age to be down 3% year on year.”