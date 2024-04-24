The live trade is returning strong prices for slaughter-fit sheep.

Positive price trends continue within the sheep trade, with farmers reporting higher returns for slaughter-fit lambs and hoggets sold through marts and local factories.

Spring lambs are commanding prices from 860p to 880p/kg, up 10p to 20p/kg on last week.

At the top end of the market, there are sporadic reports of farmers handling large numbers of butcher-type lambs receiving 900p/kg.

Live trade

In the marts, lambs weighing 21kg to 22kg halfweight are freely making £180 to £188. Heavier lambs are selling above £190 with exceptional, butcher-type lots crossing £200.

Hoggets are making similar prices to lambs, with 22.5 to 24kg animals at £182 to £190 and heavier lots returning £190 to £210, depending on weight and quality.

Beef

Quotes for prime cattle are steady at 466p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with deals running 20p/kg above this level.

In-spec steers are moving at 484p/kg, with 2p/kg more on heifers, although higher prices are on offer to regular finishers with bigger numbers.

Cows start on 360p/kg for suckler types, rising towards 390p/kg for younger animals with better conformation.

