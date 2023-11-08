It’s been a very positive year for live exports, with exports up just over 18% on the same period in 2022.

Weanling exports are up 5,565 head, or 26%, on the same period in 2022.

Cork-based Curzon Livestock will load close to 2,000 Friesian bulls onto the Sarah M this week. This load is destined for Libya.

Further shipments of cattle are also expected to take place before the end of the year. The Ganado Express, one of the largest livestock carriers operating in European waters, is currently en route to Ireland due to dock in Greenore port next Tuesday, 14 November. This ship will be loaded with close to 3,500 weanlings destined for the Middle East.